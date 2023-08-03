FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FRP Stock Performance

FRP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.32. 10,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,486. The firm has a market cap of $533.91 million, a PE ratio of 119.66 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.99. FRP has a twelve month low of $52.45 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 1.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FRP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $175,636.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,517.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $175,636.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,517.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Baker II bought 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.21 per share, for a total transaction of $240,775.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,252.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $254,413 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 14.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 4.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FRP

(Get Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.