FTAC Zeus Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZING) Sees Large Volume Increase

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 252,002 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 145,679 shares.The stock last traded at $10.47 and had previously closed at $10.48.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAC Zeus Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZING. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,671,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after buying an additional 918,617 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,571,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 91,950 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 929.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after buying an additional 1,390,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,751,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $14,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

