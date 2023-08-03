Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.45 million. Funko also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Funko Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,950. Funko has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $375.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.39. Funko had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $251.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Funko will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Funko from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Funko from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Funko

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 142,012 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $1,141,776.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 313,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Funko by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Funko by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Funko by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.