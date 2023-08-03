FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Reduced by Analyst

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.94. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bloomin’ Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 94.11% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLMN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 2.2 %

BLMN opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.