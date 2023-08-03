FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Business Financial Services, Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.05. The consensus estimate for First Business Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $39.88.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Insider Transactions at First Business Financial Services

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,631 shares in the company, valued at $146,406. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,406. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.55 per share, for a total transaction of $183,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,768.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,177 shares of company stock worth $215,300. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 29.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

