FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Decreased by Analyst

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kennametal in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Kennametal’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Kennametal Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE KMT traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.85. 89,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,998. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

