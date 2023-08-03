Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.15 EPS.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $106.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,497. Garmin has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

