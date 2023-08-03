Garrison Point Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,610,000 after buying an additional 50,259 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after buying an additional 1,770,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $564,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.14.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.