Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $241,000 Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RACE traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $315.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,808. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.82 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.44 and a 200-day moving average of $283.89.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 39.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RACE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.58.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

