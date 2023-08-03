Garrison Point Advisors LLC Purchases 255 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 2.3% during the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,911 shares of company stock worth $76,238,787 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HSY traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.04. The stock had a trading volume of 430,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,183. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.05 and its 200 day moving average is $248.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $211.49 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 47.64%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.