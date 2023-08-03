Geegoopuzzle Price Reaches $5.07 (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $5.07 or 0.00017394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $760.48 million and $1.41 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Geegoopuzzle

GGP is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.07178321 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,543,662.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

