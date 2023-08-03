Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 38,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

GNK stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.34. 165,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,933. The company has a market cap of $609.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.09. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $132,204.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,384.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

