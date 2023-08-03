Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Down 7.8% in July

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 819,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $132,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,384.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $34,519,000. MQS Management LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 60.2% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 27,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,369,000 after buying an additional 385,122 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

NYSE GNK traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $14.57. 793,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $619.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Genco Shipping & Trading

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading

