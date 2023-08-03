Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Generac updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.21. 1,086,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. Generac has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $281.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.29 and a 200 day moving average of $120.24.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,323,638. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Generac by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

