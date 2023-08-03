General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Cut by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in General Motors by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after buying an additional 7,115,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,815.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,396,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,074,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,117 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in General Motors by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,915,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

