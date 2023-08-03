Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Down 8.4% in July

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genesis Energy Price Performance

Shares of Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.75 and a beta of 2.15.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $790.60 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,265,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,070,000 after acquiring an additional 709,095 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,107,000 after acquiring an additional 158,237 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,399,000 after acquiring an additional 690,432 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,529,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,255,000 after acquiring an additional 306,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also

