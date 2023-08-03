Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 362,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 379,820 shares.The stock last traded at $8.53 and had previously closed at $9.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.75 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $790.60 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.68%. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEL. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Articles

