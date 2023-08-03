Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $155.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.26. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $145.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.