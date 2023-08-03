Gerben Bakker Sells 5,895 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $16,266,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $6.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $306.46. The company had a trading volume of 565,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,363. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $204.01 and a 1-year high of $340.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.85.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hubbell by 40.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.17.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

