Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $3.90-$4.10 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ROCK traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.97. 109,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,562. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Gibraltar Industries

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $281,352.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at $678,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

