Gilbert & Cook Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,427,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,612,567,000 after acquiring an additional 101,039 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $824,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $514,463,000 after buying an additional 48,088 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after buying an additional 228,913 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $407,901,000 after purchasing an additional 128,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.40.

LULU traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $381.58. 201,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,899. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $370.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $394.54.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

