Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $38,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $512.97. The company had a trading volume of 70,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $564.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The business had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

