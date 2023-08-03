Gilbert & Cook Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 347,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,588,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,380,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after buying an additional 37,662 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average is $95.37. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.28 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $150.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

