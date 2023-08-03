Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,592 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Atlassian by 2,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. OTR Global downgraded Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Atlassian from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $1,493,928.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,363 shares in the company, valued at $64,238,924.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 345,494 shares of company stock worth $56,844,267. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.06. The company had a trading volume of 571,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,266. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

