Gilbert & Cook Inc. Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $44,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,265 shares of company stock worth $11,589,681. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $4.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $681.48. 238,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $634.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.47.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

