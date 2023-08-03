Gilbert & Cook Inc. Trims Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,378 shares of company stock worth $4,993,445 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.35.

Get Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.