Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Bcwm LLC

Bcwm LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,630 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.6% of Bcwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.30. 1,247,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,833,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

