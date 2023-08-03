Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72. Gilead Sciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.45-$6.80 EPS.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.53. 5,638,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,863,870. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.45.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $223,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8,231.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

