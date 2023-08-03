GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Short Interest Update

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 7,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Get GitLab alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GitLab

GitLab Price Performance

GitLab stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,772. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 0.17. GitLab has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,424,477.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,374 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,642 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.