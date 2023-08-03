Glassman Wealth Services Buys 554 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 27,700.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219,173 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,509 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $61,128,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 542.3% in the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 929,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,826,000 after purchasing an additional 784,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $57.03.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

