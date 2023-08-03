Glassman Wealth Services Buys New Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

