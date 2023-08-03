Glassman Wealth Services Has $28,000 Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,479 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,378,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,680 shares of company stock worth $511,561. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

