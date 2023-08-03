Glassman Wealth Services Lowers Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Hershey were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $233.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $211.49 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.94.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s payout ratio is 47.64%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

