Glassman Wealth Services Reduces Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584,064 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of O stock opened at $60.37 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.52. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 216.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.