Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Short Interest Up 5.6% in July

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMRE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.16. 465,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $665.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 494.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 287,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 96,010 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Featured Stories

