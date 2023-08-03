Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $156.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Global Payments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.52.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.68. 1,202,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,431. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.43 and its 200 day moving average is $106.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

