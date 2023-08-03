Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $211.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $208.00 to $211.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPN. Barclays raised their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.52.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GPN

Global Payments Stock Down 0.3 %

GPN stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.62. 1,216,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,431. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.43 and its 200 day moving average is $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 3,956.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,319 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Global Payments by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.