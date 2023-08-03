Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Friday, August 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFAS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.56. 451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,126. The company has a market cap of $11.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.