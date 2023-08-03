Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Short Interest Update

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,900 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 857,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 493,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.14.

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $113.43 on Thursday. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $96.23 and a 52 week high of $123.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Globe Life will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Globe Life by 144.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

