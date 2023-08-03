GMS (NYSE:GMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.43

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.43 and last traded at $74.38, with a volume of 35725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,408.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GMS news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $1,211,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,507.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,718,070 shares of company stock valued at $115,836,574 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

