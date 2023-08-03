Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Shares Up 1.4%

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.66. Approximately 3,425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
Golden Valley Bancshares Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54.
Golden Valley Bancshares Company Profile
Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc provides various commercial banking products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations. The company offers personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Valley Bancshares
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Valley Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Valley Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.