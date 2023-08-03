Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Shares Up 1.4%

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.66. Approximately 3,425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Golden Valley Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54.

Golden Valley Bancshares Company Profile

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc provides various commercial banking products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations. The company offers personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.

