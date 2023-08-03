Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.76, but opened at $13.77. Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 1,308,361 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.02%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 18.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.77.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

