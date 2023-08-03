Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,830 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 2,089 shares.The stock last traded at $59.15 and had previously closed at $58.92.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.21%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

