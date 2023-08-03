Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GPK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,799,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,515. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 30,303 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 17.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 44,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

