Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPK. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GPK

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPK traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 13.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.