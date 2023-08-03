Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 80,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James downgraded Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AJX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

Great Ajax Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 165,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Great Ajax by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 273,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 61,579 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AJX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 39,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $157.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.81. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

About Great Ajax

(Get Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.