Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 80,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James downgraded Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.
Shares of NYSE:AJX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 39,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $157.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.81. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $10.93.
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
