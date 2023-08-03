Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,300 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Green Plains Partners Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPP traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 66,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,610. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a market cap of $325.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 3,308.95% and a net margin of 49.38%.

Green Plains Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 107.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPP. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Plains Partners in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Green Plains Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GPP

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.