Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Group 1 Automotive has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Group 1 Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $37.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.9%.

GPI traded up $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $266.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $271.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.74.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $3,724,700. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

