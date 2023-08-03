Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE GOF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,270. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

