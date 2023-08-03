Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $12.00

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $12.46. Guild shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 986 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $726.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $103.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.32 million. Guild had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 8,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $88,805.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,313.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 77.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Guild by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

